Dale boys stave off Varnum

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION — Dayton and Dallen Forsythe combined for 40 points Friday night as top-ranked Dale held off semifinal foe Varnum 75-68 at the Cashion Tournament.

Dayton collected 24 points — 12 points in each half.

The Pirates trailed 31-29 at halftime but took the third quarter 25-18 and fought off Varnum down the stretch.

Dallen Forsythe, who like Dayton had one 3-point field goal, netted 16 points, 11 coming in the opening half. Dallen canned 5 of 7 free throws.

Also scoring in double figures for the Pirates were Carter Crowe and Deken Jones with 11 and Palmer Jones with 10.

Crowe and Deken Jones both had two 3-point field goals. They also scored all of their points in the closing half.

Deken Jones was 4 of 4 at the charity line as Dale went 14 of 18 for 77.7%.

Four Varnum players scored in double figures. Varnum, ranked No. 1 in Class B, hit 3 of 7 free throws.