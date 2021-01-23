Rutland sparks Lady Pirates

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION — With three players scoring in double figures, Dale’s top-ranked girls defeated Varnum 73-56 Friday night in a Cashion Tournament semifinal encounter.

Brooklyn Rutland was the offensive catalyst with a 24-point performance which included a trey and 9-of-12 free-throw shooting.

Danyn Lang supplied 13 points, including three 3-pointers — two in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.

Faith Wright came through with 12 points, including two treys. Makenzie Gill tallied nine points and Elaine Witt finished with seven. Gill and Witt each had a 3-pointer.

Dale jumped out to a 46-31 advantage by the intermission, only to have Varnum own the third quarter 22-12 to chop the deficit to 58-53. Dale quickly regained momentum, owning the final eight minutes by a 15-3 margin.

The Lady Pirates (12-1) were accurate on 14 of 20 free throws for 70%.