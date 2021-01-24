Bethel girls blast Durant for fifth place

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Bethel’s girls led from start to finish Saturday in blasting Durant 58-37 in the consolation finals of the Byng Tournament.

The Lady Wildcats, 4-6 overall after a 2-1 tourney outing, really excelled in the first quarter (18-6) and third quarter (22-6).

Parker Stevenson, a member of the all-tournament team, had two 3-point field goals while scoring 24 points.

Fellow sophomore Hannah Davidson buried three treys and finished with 13 points. Annie Compton chipped in with 10 points.

Bethel connected on 10 of 17 free throws. Durant was 1 of 3.

“We played pretty well,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We had three treys in the first quarter. We picked up the defensive pressure in the second half and got some steals and easy points off transition.

“Compton had some big minutes in the post.”