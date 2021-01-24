Dale boys survive for tournament championship

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION – Dayton Forsythe poured in 24 points and Palmer Jones popped in 16 Saturday as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates edged Clinton 65-63 in overtime and captured the championship of the Cashion Tournament.

Clinton forced the extra session after hitting a 35-foot shot at the buzzer.

Dayton Forsythe scored six of his team's eight points in overtime. For the game, he was 11 of 15 from the foul line and sank one 3-point shot attempt.

Jones tallied 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter alone for Dale as he nailed three treys and was 3 of 5 from the charity stripe during that stretch.

The Pirates' Dallen Forsythe added 11 points and one 3-pointer and Carter Crowe chipped in seven points, including one trey.

The two teams were deadlocked at 15 through one quarter. The Tornadoes held a 30-25 halftime lead and were up 38-31 through three periods.

However, Dale outscored Clinton 26-19 in the fourth, though the Tornadoes forced overtime with the long-range buzzer-beater.

The Pirates were 18 of 29 from the foul line for the game while Clinton converted 14 of 18.