Earlsboro girls claim third place

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Sophomores Sierra Streater and Mariana Siqurious netted 16 points apiece Saturday as Earlsboro’s girls outlasted Asher 46-35 to claim third place at the Pottawatomie County Tournament at North Rock Creek.

Earlsboro, up just 34-32 after three periods, outscored Asher 12-3 the last eight minutes as Siqurious led the way with six points.

Streater earned three 3-point field goals while Siqurious had one. Tahnya Kennedy, another sophomore, posted a trey among her seven points.

Earlsboro knocked down 13 of 16 free throws for 87.5%. Asher was 7 of 8 for 87.5%.

Asher’s only double-figure scorer was Alexis Francis with 20, including one trey. Alexis Johnston, who also had a 3-pointer, had seven points.

“We played OK,” said Earlsboro coach Austin Guinn. “Asher was down a girl and we didn’t take very good care of the ball. We were able to spread the ball a little in the fourth quarter.”

Earlsboro will be home Tuesday against Bowlegs.

Allen 56, Asher 37 (Boys' Third Place)

Allen outscored Asher 31-22 in the closing half.

Chad Milne tormented Asher for 31 points and four 3-point field goals. Milne had three of those treys in the second half as he tallied 20 points.

Teammates Easton Ledo and Brayden Tatum added nine and six points respectively with Tatum hitting two treys, both coming in the first half.

Mike McDonald led Asher with three 3-pointers and 12 points. Tray Odell posted nine points and Jordan Litson hit a 3-pointer.

Allen hit all eight of its free throws. Asher was 9 of 17.