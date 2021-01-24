Lady Wolves rally, but can't get over hump

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Broken Arrow Lady Tigers, behind 24 points and four 3-point baskets from Taleyal Jones, claimed a 57-52 victory over the Shawnee Lady Wolves Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Vison Bank Shawnee Invitational.

Shawnee, which dipped to 6-8 on the season, was playing in its second straight game in as many days after coming out of COVID-19 quarantine. The Lady Wolves fell to El Reno on Friday after not playing their first-round game scheduled for Thursday.

Poor free-throw shooting once again plagued Shawnee on Saturday. The Lady Wolves converted just 13 of 30 free shots.

Three reached double figures for Broken Arrow. Besides Jones' 24 points, Grace Pippett tossed in 17 and Kelsey Duffy finished with 11. Jones ended up with a double-double as she collected 10 rebounds in the contest.

Aubrie Megehee paced Shawnee with 18 points to go with nine rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Tristyn Napier followed with 10 points, including one trey, to go with five boards and two steals. Tatum Sparks added eight points, including a pair of 3-point connections.

Amaya Martinez also pulled down nine rebounds to go with her four points for the Lady Wolves. Teammates Anneca Anderson and Belle Ramirez each tallied five points off the bench.

Shawnee got off to a slow start and trailed 19-5 with 1:46 to go in the first quarter. It was 19-8 at the end of the first period.

The Lady Wolves pulled within 29-20 off an Anderson basket with 29 seconds remaining before halftime before Broken Arrow increased to 10 points, 30-20, at the break.

It looked as if Shawnee was going to make it real interesting after scoring the first six points of the third quarter – a bucket apiece from Napier and Megehee and two free throws from Sparks. The Lady Wolves tried to stay within striking distance as the Lady Tigers held a 41-33 lead at the end third.

Shawnee trailed 50-39 in the fourth but battled back with some stellar defense and a 10-2 run to slice the deficit to three (52-49) with 1:58 left. Anderson executed abn old-fashioned 3-point play, Napier nailed two free shots. Megehee scored off a high-post feed from Ramirez and Sparks sank her second trey of the game.

But down the stretch, the Lady Wolves converted just 1 of 6 free shots as they were unable to get over the hump.