McLoud rally comes up just short in finals

Fred Fehr

SEMINOLE — McLoud rallied from a 13-point deficit to gain a tie before succumbing to Okemah 72-69 in Saturday night’s 66 Conference Tournament championship game.

McLoud (8-4) misfired on a 3-point shot right before the final buzzer.

Okemah took a 39-32 lead to halftime, then scored the first six points of the third quarter for the 13-point advantage. McLoud went on to outscore Okemah 26-21 in the third quarter to pull within 60-58.

Ethan Hodges of Okemah registered five 3-point field goals and finished as the game’s leading scorer with 38.

Scoring in double figures for the Redskins were Jacob Jordan (21), Collin Gibson (15) and Tristan Crook (11).

Jordan matched Hodges with five treys, four of which came in the opening half.

Sammy Keller, Gibson and Crook each canned one trey.

A vital difference came at the free-throw line as Okemah went 13 of 18 while McLoud was 5 of 8.

McLoud will entertain Jones Tuesday night.

McLoud 49, Okemah 43 (Girls' Consolation)

Lexie Boyer fired in 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Lady Redskins staged a big fourth-quarter rally, outscoring the Lady Panthers 21-6 over the final eight minutes.

Three of Boyer's treys came in the first quarter on her way to nine points. She scored her remaining 14 points in the second half.

Cheyanne Banks added 11 points, all in the second half.

The Lady Redskins won despite going scoreless in the second quarter.

Okemah led 13-12 after one quarter, but managed just four second-quarter points in holding a 17-12 halftime advantage. The Lady Panthers then doubled up McLoud 20-10 in the third.

Boyer scored nine of those fourth-period points off a trey and 6 of 6 free shots. Banks had six points in the final stanza off two field goals and a pair of free throws.