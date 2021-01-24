Seminole girls capture 66 Conference Tourney crown

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Seminole’s girls concluded a 3-0 run at the 66 Conference Tournament with a 49-29 triumph over Prague in Saturday night’s championship game.

Seminole (8-3) took control at the outset with a 14-6 first-quarter edge.

Up 21-14 at the half, the Lady Chieftains unleashed a 16-4 third-quarter domination.

Holli Ladd of Seminole was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, including one 3-point field goal.,

Anna Andrews and Kennedy Coker added 11 points each for Seminole coach Charles Kemp.

Coker registered three 3-point field goals. Ladd and Andrews had one apiece.

Ladd was also a dead-eye at the charity stripe, converting 13 of 14 attempts for an impressive 92.8%. As a team, Seminole was 14 of 18.

Saturday marked the first time in three tournament games in which Kemp had all five starters available for duty.

Tori Lester was Prague’s only double-figure scorer with 11. Payton Camren notched six points. Camren hit a late 3-pointer to give Prague a 43-40 win over McLoud Tuesday.

Prague had just two free throws Saturday, hitting both.

Seminole defeated Prague 51-39 earlier in the season.

Seminole will play at Tecumseh Tuesday.