Seminole girls capture 66 Conference Tourney crown
SEMINOLE — Seminole’s girls concluded a 3-0 run at the 66 Conference Tournament with a 49-29 triumph over Prague in Saturday night’s championship game.
Seminole (8-3) took control at the outset with a 14-6 first-quarter edge.
Up 21-14 at the half, the Lady Chieftains unleashed a 16-4 third-quarter domination.
Holli Ladd of Seminole was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, including one 3-point field goal.,
Anna Andrews and Kennedy Coker added 11 points each for Seminole coach Charles Kemp.
Coker registered three 3-point field goals. Ladd and Andrews had one apiece.
Ladd was also a dead-eye at the charity stripe, converting 13 of 14 attempts for an impressive 92.8%. As a team, Seminole was 14 of 18.
Saturday marked the first time in three tournament games in which Kemp had all five starters available for duty.
Tori Lester was Prague’s only double-figure scorer with 11. Payton Camren notched six points. Camren hit a late 3-pointer to give Prague a 43-40 win over McLoud Tuesday.
Prague had just two free throws Saturday, hitting both.
Seminole defeated Prague 51-39 earlier in the season.
Seminole will play at Tecumseh Tuesday.