Short-handed Savages respond with win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — To say Tecumseh was short-handed Saturday was a understatement.

Coach Bryant Edwards had just seven available players when the Savages took the court against Durant for third-place honors at the Byng Tournament.

One player was injured, one player was absent due to a family death and several other players were quarantined. Remarkably, two of Saturday’s available players had just come off quarantine.

Still, the Savages had few problems in throttling Durant 60-40 as Jace Trice, a 6-3 junior, headed the scoring with 16.

Also in double figures for Tecumseh were freshman Brady Overstreet and senior Payden Clutter with 14 and junior Daveon Mays with 11.

“Freshman Jase Edwards stepped up and really helped us,” said coach Edwards.

Jace Edwards posted five points, including a 3-point FG.

Tecumseh (4-10) held a 28-20 advantage at the intermission.

“Considering how many kids we were missing, it was a big win for us,” said Bryant Edwards.

Tecumseh will be home against Seminole Tuesday night.