Tecumseh girls bow in title game

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Kennedy Large accumulated 26 points Saturday as Byng’s girls upended Tecumseh 50-35 to claim the Byng Tournament championship.

Large hit 10 of 12 free throws as Tecumseh fell to 12-4 on the year.

Senior Tawny Billy was Tecumseh’s scoring leader with 12. Kenzli Warden recorded three treys en route to 11 points.

Taylor Mansell also had a 3-pointer for Tecumseh.

Tecumseh was within 19-16 at the half but was outscored 12-5 in the third quarter.

“We were sluggish offensively in the third quarter,” said Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry “They are a very good team that is tough to score on.”

Tecumseh was 9 of 10 from the line for 90 % with Billy hitting all four of her attempts.

Byng was 14 of 23 for 60.8%.

Katelyn LaFrance and Warden were named to the all-tournament team.