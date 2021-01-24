Vanoss nicks Dale in Cashion Tourney finale

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION — In a battle of top-ranked squads, Class A Vanoss nipped Class 2A Dale 49-48 Saturday night in the Cashion Tournament championship matchup.

Emrie Ellis of Vanoss and a University of Arkansas signee, topped all scorers with 21 points. Emily Wilson added 12 points, including one trey, for the victors.

Danyn Lang headed Dale’s scoring with 15, followed by Elaine Witt with 10.

Lang chalked up four 3-point field goals. Emmie Idleman, who posted two treys, finished with eight points. Faith Wright added one trey.

Vanoss hit 8 of 10 free throws for 80%. Dale was true on 3-of-7 charities for 42.8%.

Vanoss took a 17-10 lead after one quarter, only to watch Dale go on a 16-7 second-quarter binge for a 26-24 lead. Dale was up 39-37 entering the fourth period.

Vanoss was seeded No. 1 in the tourney while Dale was seeded No. 2.

Dale is 12-2 on the year.