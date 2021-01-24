Wildcats claw to one-point triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHOUTEAU — Bethel dodged what could have been a freakish setback to Westville Saturday at the Chouteau Tournament.

When Westville converted a 3-point field goal with less than a second left, Bethel still retained a 58-57 lead.

Bethel coach Eric Litherland instructed his squad to throw the in-bounds pass to midcourt and time would expire when the ball was touched. However, the pass went so high it touched the ceiling, giving Westville possession without any time expiring.

Westville attempted a tip off the inbounds pass but the play went awry and Bethel survived.

The Wildcats, 9-5 overall after a 2-1 tournament stay, received 17 points from John Gordon and Gage Porter posted 16, including three 3-pointers. Drae Wood added 12 points and DJ Whitten finished with seven.

The Wildcats were just 14 of 23 overall from the free-throw line but converted 7 of 9 in the fourth period

Bethel will entertain Little Axe Tuesday night.