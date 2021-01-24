Wolves hold on for 51-50 win, consolation title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Double-doubles by the senior inside tandem of Isaiah Willis and Joe Maytubby vaulted the Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves to a 51-50 victory over the Southeast Spartans Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee (11-4) had two 12-point, fourth-quarter advantages, the second of which (45-33) was with 3:37 to go before the pesky Spartans forced some turnovers with their pressure to make it too close for comfort for the Wolves.

Two Maytubby free throws pushed the Shawnee lead to 49-33 with 1:08 remaining. Karran Evans hit 1 of 2 charities to make it 50-45 with 26 seconds left. After a pinball-like possession by Southeast(with several putback attempts), Michael Graham nailed two free shots with five seconds left to pull the Spartans within 50-47.

The Wolves' Tanner Morris was then fouled with four seconds to go. Morris missed the first, but canned the second four a 51-47 edge before Austin Jackson drained a 35-footer off the glass at the buzzer.

“We did just enough. We let them hang around and got a little sloppy, but at the end of the day, we got a win,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby.

Willis, who was named to the all-tournament team, poured in 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Maytubby tallied 10 points and yanked down 11 boards.

“Both of them were monsters out there. But Isaiah was a man on a mission,” Kilby said.

Morris nailed a pair 3-point baskets and finished with 13 points for the Wolves. He also recorded two steals and hustled for three rebounds. Jaylon Orange chipped in six points and had five assists and Jeffery Hall contributed a trey for Shawnee as well.

The Wolves broke a 19-all deadlock with an 8-0 run to snatch the lead for good. The first seven of those eight points came from Morris, who converted a jumper in the lane, drained a shot off an Orange assist and connected on a long-range shot to make it 26-19. Maytubby converted 1 of 2 charity tosses to make it 27-19 with 3:48 remaining before halftime.

Shawnee was forced to settle for a 28-25 halftime edge as Southeast used a 6-1 run to end the half.

The Wolves, who led just 28-27 early in the third quarter, seemingly secured control with a 9-4 spurt to close the third period. Morris scored off another Orange feed. Orange hit a basket of his own and Willis scored to make it 34-29. Orange converted 1 of 2 free throws with 1:24 remaining and Maytubby's short-range shot at the buzzer led to a 37-31 Shawnee advantage going into the fourth.

La'Danian Fields fueled the Spartans with 17 points. Graham followed with 12 and Marcell Perry tacked on 10. Jackson was next with nine.