Top-ranked Dale teams get sweep at Am-Po

AMBER – Three double-figure scorers and efficiency at the free-throw line proved to be critical Monday night as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates knocked off host and 12th-ranked Amber-Pocasset 63-52.

Dayton Forsythe led the way with 21 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Carter Crowe and Deken Jones each drained one trey in finishing with 15 points apiece. Dallen Forsythe also hit one 3-point shot and totaled nine points.

Dale led 16-12 after one quarter and outscored Am-Po by a 19-10 count in the second in establishing a 35-22 halftime cushion.

The Pirates connected on 8 of 10 free shots in the game while Am-Po was only 2 of 8.

Dale 41, Amber-Poccasset 39, OT (Girls)

Class 2A fifth-ranked Am-Po nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

The hosts also had a chance to win it in OT when they were fouled on a 3-point attempt in the waning seconds. The first free throw was missed, the second was converted and the third was intentionally missed in hopes of securing a rebound. But the ball failed to hit the rim as the top-ranked Lady Pirates took possession and ran out the clock.

Brooklyn Rutland paced Dale with 13 points while Elaine Witt and Faith Wright each tallied seven. Makenzy Herman was next with five points. The Lady Pirates had just two treys in the game, one each by Rutland and Danyn Lang.

Dale jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter, but Am-Po dominated the second, 15-5, as the hosts held a slim 21-20 lead at the break. It was 26-all through three quarters and 34-34 at the end of regulation.

Dale was scheduled to host Latta Tuesday night.