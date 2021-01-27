Bethel girls, boys manhandle Little Axe

Fred Fehr

LITTLE AXE — Annie Compton supplied 21 points, her varsity scoring high, to propel Bethel’s girls to a 56-22 plastering of Little Axe Tuesday night.

Compton scored in every quarter and Bethel outscored the hosts in every quarter.

The Lady Wildcats (5-6) led 14-6 after one quarter, 26-8 at halftime and 40-17 after three quarters. Bethel has won three straight games.

Little Axe (3-3) didn’t have a player score more than eight points.

Also scoring in double figures for Bethel were Parker Stevenson and Peyton Meiler with 10. Meiler posted two 3-point field goals and Stevenson had one. Sophomore Hannah Davidson, who finished with nine points, posted Bethel’s other 3-pointer.

Both squads canned 6 of 9 free throws.

Bethel coach Tara Satterfield suited up just seven players because of an injury and the quarantine status of guards Brooklyn Duff and Bella Thomas. Duff and Thomas could be available for Thursday night’s game at Konawa. Bethel will travel to Mount Saint Mary Friday.

Bethel 82, Little Axe 17 (Boys)

Bethel coach Eric Litherland employed 15 players as the Wildcats upped their record to 10-5.

Bethel, which never trailed, outscored Little Axe 22-7 in the first period, then — despite playing no starters in the fourth period — went on a 24-0 binge.

John Gordon, a 6-3 junior, headed Bethel’s scoring with 18 points. Sophomore DJ Whitten collected 13, including three treys.

Also aiding the scoring cause were Bray Bussell with 10, Drae Wood with nine and Jace Stewart with eight, the latter with two 3-point field goals.

Little Axe (0-6) received seven points each from Micheal Carter and Koby Shuck.