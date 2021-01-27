Earlsboro routs Bowlegs twice

Brian Johnson

EARLSBORO – Brady Wilson fired in 22 points while sinking three 3-point shots Tuesday night as the Class B 10th-ranked Earlsboro Wildcats hammered Bowlegs 74-30.

Earlsboro, 12-4, raced out to a 25-11 advantage after one quarter and then went on a 19-5 run in the second in building a huge 44-16 halftime cushion. A 20-8 run by the Wildcats in the third increased the lead to 64-24, going into the fourth.

Danney Billingsley added 14 points and one trey while Gavin Hines tacked on 10 for Earlsboro. Dante Hall and James Smith chipped in seven points apiece for the winners. Nine players got into the scoring column for the Wildcats.

Donya Garrett led Bowlegs with 12 points.

Earlsboro 82, Bowlegs 15 (Girls)

Four Lady Wildcats reached double figures in an 82-15 smashing of Bowlegs Tuesday.

Earlsboro's Mariana Siqurious scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as she connected on one 3-point shot.

Sierra Streater and Tahnya Kennedy contributed 12 points each for the Lady Wildcats. Streater nailed two treys and Kennedy scored all of her points in the first half.

Jaylene Castenada tallied 10 points, Sierra Smith followed with eight, Hannah Lena had seven and Eve Barkus ended up with six as 11 Earlsboro players scored in the game.

The Lady Wildcats went on a 32-5 scoring binge in the first quarter and followed that up with a huge 22-0 spurt in the second in making it 54-5 at the break. Earlsboro went on to outscore Bowlegs 28-10 over the final two quarters.

Both Earlsboro teams are scheduled to play at Mason Thursday night.