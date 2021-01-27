Lady Wolves win Suburban Conference swim meet

Brian Johnson

HARRAH – Five conference records were established as the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team cruised to the championship of the Suburban Conference Meet Tuesday night at Harrah High School.

The Lady Wolves were so dominant that of the 11 total events, they took first in 10 of them.

Sophomore Piper McNeil led the way for Shawnee as she set conference standards in two events - the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.79 and the 100 backstroke in 58.27 seconds.

The Lady Wolves' Eva Webb also set a record in the 100 freestyle after clocking in at 55.05 seconds.

Two of Shawnee's relay teams set Suburban Conference marks as well.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay combination of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb set a conference record time of 1:55.69.

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb covered the conference record distance in 1:43.77.

The Lady Wolves had five other first-place efforts. Isabel Webb won the 50 freestyle (25.38 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:04.75). Chapline won the 200 freestyle (2:12.36) and Selman took the 100 breaststroke (1:18.47).

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay combo of Chapline, Emma Oller, Jordyn Satren and Selman also claimed first place after posting a time of 4:11.62.

The Lady Wolves also had four second-place finishers. Eva Webb was runner-up behind teammate McNeil in the 200 IM (2:21.37). Selman took second in the 100 freestyle (1:02.26). Oller ended up second in the 500 freestyle (6:28.02) and Chapline claimed second in the 100 backstroke behind teammate McNeil.

Shawnee had two third-place efforts by Oller in the 200 freestyle (2:27.00) and Clara Timmons in the 500 freestyle (6:44.56).

Placing fourth for the Lady Wolves were Sateren in the 50 freestyle (28.88 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:29.51) along with Timmons in the 100 butterfly (1:25.03).

Blair Brock finished fifth for Shawnee in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.49).

BOYS

The Shawnee boys topped four events and settled for second place in the overall team standings.

Josh Coons won the 200 individual medley (2:12.42) and the 100 butterfly (57.17 seconds).

Wolves' teammate Thurman Lee finished first in the 500 freestyle (5:27.73).

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay team of Ethan Oller, Bryce Holter, Andrew Shepard and Lee clocked in at 3:43.85 for top honors.

The Wolves received seven second-place finishes, including two from a pair of relays.

In the 200 medley, the Shawnee team of Trent Ogden, Ryan Staal, Coons and Troy Rakestraw posted a runner-up time of 1:48.15. The Wolves' 200 freestyle relay combination of Rakestraw, Coons, Lee and Ogden was second as well with a time of 1:38.65.

Ogden ended up second in two individual events – the 50 freestyle (23.01 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (56.67 seconds).

Staal placed second in two individual events as well – the 100 butterfly (1:01.92) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.41).

Lee was runner-up in the 200 freestyle as well after recording a time of 1:58.42.

Shawnee had four third-place efforts. Oller was third in both the 200 IM (2:17.20) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.21). Rakestraw finished third in the 100 freestyle (58.11) and Holter ended up third in the 500 freestyle (6:01.41).

Claiming fourth for the Wolves were Holter in the 200 freestyle (2:09.31), Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle (26 seconds), Shepard in the 100 freestyle (58.52) and Vincent Tash in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.71).

Two fifth-place efforts by Shawnee came from Shepard in the 50 freestyle (26.31 seconds) and Tash in the 100 freestyle (59.43).