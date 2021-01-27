Latta girls upend Dale in overtime

Fred Fehr

DALE — Class 2A third-ranked Latta, down 29-21 at halftime, rallied for a 53-47 overtime victory over top-ranked Dale Tuesday night.

Latta outscored Dale 15-6 in the third quarter for 36-35 lead and regulation play concluded at 45-45.

Latta’s Taryn Batterton, the game’s leading scorer with 25, netted 17 second-half points and six of Latta’s overtime points as Dale was outscored 8-2.

Batterton hit 4 of 4 free throws in the OT.

Teammates Jaylee Willis and Carson Dean netted 15 and nine points respectively. Willis cranked out three 3-pointers and Dean drained two treys.

Scoring in double figures for Dale were Danyn Lang with 14, Elaine Witt with 12 and Faith Wright with 11.

Lang was accurate on four 3-pointers. Wright recorded three treys, all in the first half, and Witt canned two long-range shots. Makenzy Herman also posted a trey.

Latta ran its record to 13-2. Dale is 13-3.

The Lady Pirates will travel to Oklahoma Christian Academy Friday night.