North Rock Creek falls to Stratford

Fred Fehr

Jaedyn Getman tallied 28 points and Abbi Phelps finished with 21, sparking Stratford’s girls to a 56-32 win over North Rock Creek Tuesday night.

Stratford, ranked ninth in Class 2A, ran its record to 12-3.

Phelps collected five 3-point field goals.

Stratford, big and physical, outscored the hosts in every period. Four other Stratford players combined for seven points.

North Rock Creek, 9-6, got six points from sophomore Katlyn Masquas and freshman Olivia McRay. McRay knocked down two 3-point field goals. Lydia VanAntwerp and Emily Abbott each had a trey.

North Rock Creek will play host to Mount St. Mary Thursday night, then entertain McLoud Friday night.