SPORTS

North Rock Creek falls to Stratford

Fred Fehr
North Rock Creek's Olivia McRay (13) corrals the ball in the air Tuesday night.

Jaedyn Getman tallied 28 points and Abbi Phelps finished with 21, sparking Stratford’s girls to a 56-32 win over North Rock Creek Tuesday night.

Stratford, ranked ninth in Class 2A, ran its record to 12-3.

Phelps collected five 3-point field goals.

Stratford, big and physical, outscored the hosts in every period. Four other Stratford players combined for seven points.

North Rock Creek, 9-6, got six points from sophomore Katlyn Masquas and freshman Olivia McRay. McRay knocked down two 3-point field goals. Lydia VanAntwerp and Emily Abbott each had a trey.

North Rock Creek will play host to Mount St. Mary Thursday night, then entertain McLoud Friday night.