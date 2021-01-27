One bad quarter costly for McLoud

Fred Fehr

McLOUD — Jones, thanks largely to a 22-4 splurge in the second period, held off McLoud 67-59 Tuesday night.

After the first quarter ended in a tie at 18, Jones blitzed McLoud 22-4 for a 40-22 intermission edge. In the last four minutes of the second period, Jones went on an 18-1 scoring run.

McLoud (8-4) outscored Jones 20-12 in the third quarter and 17-15 down the stretch. McLoud got as close as six points in the last period.

Sophomore Jacob Jordan was McLoud’s offensive ringleader with 23 points, including seven 3-point field goals. Five of Jordan’s 3-pointers came in the second half, including four in the third quarter.

It was Jordan’s career scoring high.

McLoud hit 9 of 23 shots from 3-point range.

Tristan Crook of McLoud deposited 10 points, Brenden Howard had nine points and Luke Norwood finished with eight.

Crook and Norwood each posted a trey.

Jones improved to 7-6.

Jones 66, McLoud 19 (Girls)

Jones, 8-1 and ranked second in Class 3A, led 37-9 at the half.

The victors had four double-figure scorers while Lexie Boyer was McLoud’s high scorer with nine. Cheyenne Banks chipped in with seven points.

McLoud evened its record at 6-6.

Both McLoud teams will play at North Rock Creek Friday night.