Prague rally comes up just short

STROUD —The Lady Tigers of Stroud jumped out to a 29-16 halftime margin and staved off Prague 47-46 Tuesday night.

Prague outscored Stroud 18-7 in the third quarter to pull within 36-34.

A Stroud free throw with 17 seconds remaining put Stroud up 47-46. After calling timeout at the 13-second mark, Prague missed an inside 2-point shot right before the final buzzer.

Jaclyn Young of Stroud was the game’s high scorer with 30. She recorded six 3-point field goals.

Junior Alauna Parker of Prague collected 20 points. Demi Manning of Prague added eight points, including two treys. Mattie Rich also had a trey.

Stroud upped its record to 9-4. Prague is 6-8 on the season.

Prague will challenge Holdenville Friday night at Holdenville.