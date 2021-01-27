Red-hot Pirates plunder visiting Latta

Fred Fehr

DALE — Class 2A top-ranked Dale, behind a long-range shooting blitz, ripped Latta 60-35 Tuesday night.

Dale (13-2) held a 31-15 advantage at the half.

Palmer Jones, the leading scorer with 19, knocked down four of Dale’s eleven 3-point field goals.

Dayton Forsythe, who finished with 13 points, zeroed in on three shots from 3-point range and hit all four of his free throws.

Carter Crowe and Dallen Forsythe scored eight points apiece with Forsythe recording two treys.

Connor Kuykendall had one 3-pointer and finished with five points. Deken Jones also had a trey.

Dale hit 7 of 10 charity tosses. Latta (4-9) was 3 of 5.

The Pirates will continue their season Friday at Oklahoma Christian Academy.