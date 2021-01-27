Shawnee wrestlers fall to Tuttle, 58-6

Brian Johnson

Shawnee wrestling coach Nik Turner likes to have his Wolves face tough opponents in duals throughout the course of the season.

Tuesday night was a perfect example as the Wolves hosted Class 4A top-ranked Tuttle and dropped a 58-6 decision to the Tigers at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee was forced to forfeit at three weights and managed to win just two matches on the night, both via decisions.

Alex Ramos earned a 5-3 decision for the Wolves at 106 pounds over Tuttle's Garrett Spurlock and Jordan Lomeli captured the other Shawnee victory at 145 pounds in come-from-behind fashion, 9-8, over Jack Golowenski.

Lomeli fell into a 2-0 hole after one period after surrendering a takedown. An escape and a takedown pushed Golowenski's advantage to 5-0 before Lomeli came through with a takedown of his own to get on the boards and make it 5-2 in favor of Golowenski going into the third.

Then in the third period, Lomeli registered three big takedowns and gave up two Golowenski escapes as Lomeli grinded out the win.

“Jordan had to get his mind right. He gave up a bad takedown (early),” said Turner. “I told Jordan that it is hard for anyone in the state to keep up with him when he is on his feet.”

Ramos led 2-1 after a takedown in the first period and it was 5-1 through the second period after an escape and takedown led to the four-point advantage. Spurlock battled back with two points in the third, but Ramos held on for the victory.

“Ramos won a big match. He has been in a bit of a slump, but to come out and do what he did tonight was big,” Turner said. “This is his senior year and one of the last times he will get to wrestle in front of the home crowd. He wants to go out with a bang.”

The Wolves ended up dropping three matches by falls and another by technical fall. Shawnee also suffered two major-decision defeats.

Shawnee's Austin Long, at 170 pounds, and teammate Sam Anderson, at 182, each lost close decisions. Tuttle's Chance Cobb won a 5-2 decision over Long while Sam Schmidt earned a 3-1 decision over Anderson.

“I'm proud of the way we fought. Those (Tuttle) dudes are tough,” said Turner. “I don't think there are moral victories, but sometimes it comes down to the way you fight and thought we did a good job with that.”

Shawnee was without Spencer Rochelle and Lane Williams due to injuries.

The Wolves are back in action Thursday with two duals. Shawnee hosts Bethel at 6 p.m. and Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m.