Tecumseh registers home sweep of Seminole

Keven Scrutchins

TECUMSEH - Savage sweep.

The Tecumseh Lady Savages and Savages defeated the visiting Seminole hoop squads to earn the Tuesday night twin wins.

Tecumseh's girls defeated the Lady Chieftains 41-37 before the Savages won 63-56 over the Chieftains.

The girls’ contest was close throughout the entire 32 minutes of play. Tecumseh took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter before building a brief 11-point lead on a Serenity Jacoway 3-pointer with 5:32 left in the half. Tecumseh led 21-10 at that point with 15 of the 21 points coming from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Lady Chieftains never cracked, and spent the remainder of the half cutting into the Lady Savage lead. Seminole finished the half on a 10-1 run and went into intermission trailing 22-20. Anna Andrews and Holli Ladd each scored five points in the comeback.

The third quarter was a defensive slugfest mixed with some cold shooting on both ends of the court. The Lady Savages scored a single point, a free throw by Katelyn LaFrance with 3:29 left in the third. Seminole didn’t fare much better, scoring five points on three free throws by Ladd and a two-point bucket by Kennedy Coker. That was enough for the Lady Chieftains to take a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Lady Savages got the offense rolling, and with back-to-back treys by Tawny Billy and Kenzli Warden, took a 31-28 lead with 5:56 remaining. They held the slim lead until Seminole’s Coker drained an open 3-pointer with 4:52 left, giving the visitors a 34-33 lead.

Tecumseh’s one-two punch of LaFrance and Warden proved too much for Seminole in the second half of the fourth quarter. LaFrance scored six points while Warden scored four in the final minutes of the game. LaFrance was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final quarter. Her two free throws with 0:27 left closed the deal and all scoring for the win.

Warden finished with 15 points and LaFrance captured 11. Billy ended with eight points for the Lady Savages. Seminole was led by Andrews’ 15-point effort. Ladd closed the game with 13 points and Coker scored seven. The Lady Savages improved to 13-4 on the year and Seminole dropped to 8-4.

In the nightcap, the Chieftains doubled up Tecumseh 12-6 after the first quarter of play. Tecumseh was ice-cold from beyond the arc and the Chieftains took full advantage. Adam O’Daniel, Bryce Marshall and Miguel Conley each had four points in the opening frame.

The start of the second half was much more of the same, as Seminole built the lead to 21-10 on a Marshall trey with 5:03 left in the first half. That’s when everything changed.

The Savages’ offense started cooking in the final five minutes of the half and at one point in the frame reeled off 12-straight points that tied the score at 23-23 with 2:38 left in the half. Six different Savages scored in the run.

The half ended on a Jose Lugo trey with 0:04 left, giving Tecumseh a 29-26 lead at the half.

The second half stayed close, but the Savages were never tied or trailed in the 16 minutes of play. Tecumseh led 47-41 after three quarters, thanks to some sharpshooting by freshman point guard Brady Overstreet, who tallied nine points in the third.

The final quarter came down to free-throw shooting for Tecumseh, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The Savages hit 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth to hold on to the win.

Seminole got as close as two points, when O’Daniel hit a bucket at the 4:40 mark to cut the Tecumseh lead to 52-50, but that was as close as the Chieftains would come.

Marshall scored 21 points for Seminole and Conley finished with 13. O’Daniel netted 10 points for the 7-6 Chieftains.

Overstreet tied Marshall with game-high honors of 21 points. He hit two treys in the process. Lugo finished with 10 points and Jake Trice netted nine. Tecumseh improved to 5-10 with the win.