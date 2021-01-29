Bethel takes two from host Konawa

Brian Johnson

KONAWA – John Gordon poured in 21 points as the Bethel Wildcats jumped out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 66-47 rout of the host Konawa Tigers Thursday night.

Joining Gordon in double figures were Jace Stewart and Bray Bussell with 14 and 12 points respectively. Stewart also knocked down three 3-point baskets. D'Jay Whitten followed with nine points and connect for one trey.

Bethel, 11-5 with the victory, also drained 11 of 16 free shots.

Christopher Matchie paced Konawa with 14 points and Solomon Coon was next with eight.

The Tigers did not make any 3-point shots and were 11 of 14 from the foul line.

The Wildcats led 36-25 at halftime and 47-39 through three quarters. Bethel then closed the game with a dominating 19-8 fourth period.

Bethel 66, Konawa 46 (Girls)

Parker Stevenson fired in 31 points, including four 3-point buckets, as the Lady Wildcats raced out to a 22-8 advantage through one quarter.

Stevenson scored 14 points in the first quarter and tallied 13 in the third. She nailed three of her treys in the first period. Stevenson was also 5 of 5 from the line for the game.

The win evened Bethel's record at 6-6 on the season as the Lady Wildcats earned their fourth straight win.

Adyson Adamek added 12 points to the Bethel attack while Annie Compton finished with 11.

Kashyn Ortiz tossed in 19 points for Konawa. Taylyn Isaacs followed with nine points and Kristin Johnson tacked on eight.

The Lady Wildcats led 32-15 at halftime and 52-33 through three quarters.

Both Bethel teams were scheduled to play at Mt. St. Mary Friday night.