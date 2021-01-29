Shawnee wrestlers claim duals over Bethel, Edmond Memorial

Brian Johnson

It was far from being a classic work of art for the Shawnee High School wrestling squad Thursday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Wolves claimed a 51-14 victory over Bethel and a 42-32 triumph over Edmond North to conclude the 2020-2021 dual season.

“The end of the day we won two duals. It was necessarily the prettiest two duals,” said Shawnee head coach Nik Turner. “Now we got to dust things and get ready to get to work at Chickasha.”

The Wolves were scheduled to wrestle in the Chickasha Tournament on Friday and Saturday before gearing up for regionals.

Shawnee 51, Bethel 14

Shawnee's Christien Taylor, at 120 pounds; Brenner James, at 112 and Logan Cash, at 220, each won by falls and Austin Long earned a 15-10 decision at 170.

Bethel registered three victories with Blake Griffen getting a technical fall at 106 pounds, Dez Loving earning a tough 10-8 decision at 145 and Dominick Contreras getting the pin at 285 (or heavyweight).

Taylor made quick work of Bethel's Lander Ayers by pinning him in 39 seconds at 120.

At 132, James also had a fairly quick fall in 1:12 over Travis Byars after taking a 2-0 lead.

Cash pinned the Wildcats' Cody Grodin in just 37 seconds at 220.

At 170, Long's decision came over T.J. Ramsey in one of the closest matches in the dual. Long held slim leads of 6-5 after the first period and 8-6 after the second period. A 3-point near fall in the third period helped make the difference.

For Bethel, Griffen scored the technical fall over Alex Ramos at 106 in the first match of the night.

One of the most exciting matches of the dual was Loving's 10-8 decision over Lomeli at 145. Lomeli had a 2-1 edge after the first period. But a takedown and near-fall by Loving enabled him to lead 6-4 through the second period. A late takedown by Loving was the difference.

At 285, Contreras recorded the fall over Jason Witherspoon in 2:19. Contreras had a 4-0 advantage after one period and scored a reversal and pin in the second period.

Shawnee benefitted from five forfeits – Angelo Reyes at 126, Spencer Rochelle at 152, Cade Chamblin at 160, Sam Anderson at 182 and Kyle Helie at 195.

There were no competitors for either team at 113 and 138.

Shawnee 42, Edmond Memorial 32

The Wolves' highlights of the night were falls by Taylor at 120 pounds and Rochelle at 152, along with a technical fall by Ramos at 106.

Ramos' match ended at 4:14 when he scored a takedown to make it 17-2 technical fall over Blake Sanford. Ramos had a 15-2 cushion going into the third period when he scored a takedown to end it.

“I like the way Ramos came out after a bad first match against Bethel. He probably had a lot of pressure, but wrestled his tail off and got some points for the team,” Turner said.

At 120, Taylor pinned Raider Mackey in 3:19 after the two grapplers were tied 2-2 after one period.

Rochelle, at 152, had two takedowns and a near fall in the opening period in leading 7-0. He then got an escape in the second period before pinning his opponent in 2:28.

James won his second match of the night at 132 pounds, this time by a major decision over Jesse Wright. James registered a 5-0 lead after a takedown and near fall in the first period. He was clinging to a 5-2 lead after the second when he recorded an escape, takedown and near fall to make it 11-2 through the final period.

“Brenner was a little banged up, but he got it done for us,” said Turner. “He wrestled great. It's what you expect out of a senior.”

Helie won a close 3-2 decision for Shawnee over Carsten Mower at 195 pounds.

It was scoreless through one period and Mower had a 1-0 edge after the second. But an escape along with a reversal in the third period proved to be the difference.

“Helie went out and did what Helies does, finds a way to win,” Turner said.

Shawnee was the recipient of forfeit victories by Anderson (182), Cash (220) and Witherspoon (285).

Edmond North picked up forfeit wins at 113 and 138.