Turnovers plague Bison women in loss to Bulldogs

Despite career-highs in points from Andreja Peciuraite and Kayla Highfill, the Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball team could not overcome 26 turnovers as it fell to the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs by the score of 88-64 inside the Noble Complex on Thursday.

The Bison struggled from the field, shooting 21 of 59 (36%) from the field and 5 of 19 (26%) from deep. On the other end, SWOSU shot 32 of 73 (44%) from the field and 15 of 40 (38%) from deep while holding a commanding 32-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Shawnee High School product Makyra Tramble scored 23 points points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and nine steals for the Bulldogs.

OBU got off to a quick start early in the game, taking a 5-2 lead off five straight points from Peciuraite. Melissa Southard added a jumper to make it 7-3 three minutes into the contest.

SWOSU closed the quarter on a 17-1 run to take command early on at 20-8. The run increased to 20-1 early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs led 23-8. The Bison responded with a 7-0 run behind a jumper from Kaylee Hurst and five straight points from Highfill to cut it to eight.

However, SWOSU used another big run, this time a 14-3 spurt, to move ahead by 19 and close the half with a 42-26 advantage.

The Bulldogs were just too hot in the second half as their lead ballooned to as many as 24. OBU fought back as Kalifa Ford got back into the mix in her return game and helped close the gap to 17 at the end of three.

The Bison emptied their bench in the fourth quarter for valuable minutes as they battled the starters from SWOSU. However, it was not enough as the Bulldogs pulled away from the 88-64 victory.

Peciuraite was terrific with a career-high 21 points, including six boards while Highfill added 11 points and two blocks off the bench. Ford scored 10 in her return while Hurst added seven points and three assists. Jaylin Stapleton had six points, five boards, five assists and two steals.

Karly Gore added 19 points and five assists for the Bulldogs. Macy Gore scored 13 points while Bethany Franks had six points, 14 boards and three steals.

OBU will return to action on Saturday to battle East Central in Ada at 3 p.m.