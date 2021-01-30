Bethel girls barely fall to Mount St. Mary

Fred Fehr

Bethel saw its four-game win streak ended as it missed a free throw, 2-point shot and desperation heave in the final 10 seconds of a 41-40 loss to Mount St. Mary Friday night.

After rebounding the free-throw miss, Bethel misfired on a 2-point attempt and the ball went out of bounds off the Lady Wildcats with less than a second to play.

Parker Stevenson then intercepted a half-court pass and hit the back of the rim on the final shot.

Stevenson and St. Mary’s Kennedy Allison topped all scorers with 19. Stevenson chalked up three 3-point field goals.

Sophomore Adyson Adamek of Bethel posted 10 points and Hannah Davidson came in with six, including a 3-pointer.

“We played hard but we missed some free throws down the stretch and made too many mistakes,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield.

Both teams connected on 7 of 11 free throws for 63.6%

St. Mary led 23-22 at the half. Bethel’s biggest lead in the game was seven points in the first half.

Bethel is 6-7.

Mount St. Mary 76, Bethel 55 (Boys)

The Class 4A sixth-ranked Rockets had four players score in double figures.

With three minutes left in the second quarter, Tecumseh was down just 24-22, but St. Mary went on a 17-3 spree for a 41-25 halftime advantage.

John Gordon fueled Bethel’s offense with two 3-point field goals and 18 points. RJ Morris recorded 11 points (one trey) and Drae Wooid added 10 points.

Bethel hit 13 of 15 free throws for 86.6% with Morris leading the way at 4 of 4.

Bethel (11-6) will be home against Jones Tuesday night.