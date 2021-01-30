Dallen, Dayton Forsythe ignite Dale win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — The brother combination of Dallen and Dayton Forsythe combined for 36 points Friday night, propelling Dale to a 60-51 victory over Oklahoma Christian Academy.

Dallen, a senior, chalked up 19 points, including three field goals from 3-point range.

Dayton, a freshman, recorded 17 points, including one trey.

Dale (15-2) outscored OCA 14-13 in the fourth quarter as Dallen hit 6-of-6 free throws. Dayton was 4 of 4 from the line in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Dale hit 14-of-16 charity tosses for 87.5%.

Palmer Jones and Deken Jones managed nine points each and both had a trey.

Carter Crowe rounded out Dale’s scoring with six points.

Dale 83, Oklahoma Christian Academy 64 (Girls)

Long-range shooting.

That’s how Dale’s girls attacked OCA.

Dale, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, accumulated 11 3-point field goals, including three apiece from Danyn Lang and Faith Wright. Brooklyn Rutland recorded two 3-pointers while Elaine Witt, Makenzie Gill and Justyce Shirey had one trey apiece.

Witt headed Dale’s scoring with 21, Lang had 20 and Rutland supplied 14. Wright had nine points.

Dale connected on 9 of 14 free throws for 64.2%. Makenzy Herman hit all four of her charity tosses.

The Lady Pirates (14-3) led 22-13 after one quarter and 45-25 at the half. CHA reduced the deficit to 64-50 after three quarters before Dale took the final eight minutes 19-14.

Nine Lady Pirates were in the scoring column.

Dale will travel to Christian Heritage Tuesday.