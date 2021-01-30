Miller tallies 23 points as Red Devils roar

Fred Fehr

HOLDENVILLE — Blestin Miller, a 5-9 sophomore, collected 23 points Friday night as Prague upended Holdenville 61-45.

Miller recorded 12 first-half points as Prague, thanks to a 14-4 second-quarter blitz, built a 25-14 advantage.

Nate Lester accumulated 13 points, Peyton Ezell had nine and Eli Bias totaled six.

Lester, a junior, zeroed in on three 3-pointers and Miller notched two.

Talon Martin, Jalen Smith and Ezell had a trey.

Prague canned 9 of 12 free throws for 75%.

“The only time we were able to practice because of quarantine was Thursday,” said Prague coach Nate Greer.

Prague (12-2) will entertain Latta Friday.

Holdenville 40, Prague 27 (Girls)

Benny Burnett, who has been coaching high school basketball for 30 years, experienced a first Friday night.

And it was anything but enjoyable.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever had a team go a quarter without scoring, We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole at all in the first quarter,” said Burnett.

After being down 5-0 after one quarter, Prague won the second quarter 14-7, only to have the hosts capture the third quarter 16-7.

Prague also had a difficult shooting night at the free-throw line, going 3 of 8. Holdenville was red-hot at the charity stripe at 10 of 11.

Holdenville’s Emmy Mariott compiled six 3-point field goals, all in the second half, on the way to a game-high 19 points.

Senior Tori Lester and junior Payton Camren shared Prague scoring honors with 11.