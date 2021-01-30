Tecumseh girls, boys ambush Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LITTLE AXE — Tecumseh didn’t get a lot of resistance from Little Axe Friday night as the girls rolled 49-25 and the boys notched an 86-28 runaway.

In the girls’game, Kenzli Warden scored 17 points and Katelyn LaFrance chipped in with 14. Both players had two 3-point field goals.

Tawny Billy tallied eight points and Sami Schweighardt had five.

Tecumseh (14-4), which never trailed, led 25-15 at the half and 38-22 after three quarters.

Little Axe was limited to nine field goals, including one trey.

Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry used 13 players and six scored.

The Lady Savages knocked down 14 of 29 field goals from 2-point range and 6 of 15 from the 3-point area.

Tecumseh is 2-0 this season versus Little Axe.

Tecumseh 86, Little Axe 28 (Boys)

Savage coach Bryant Edwards employed 12 players and 11 scored.

Tecumseh (6-10) tallied the first 16 points of the game, led 27-4 after one quarter and 47-14 at the intermission.

Junior Jace Trice was Tecumseh’s high scorer with 18, followed by Jose Lugo with 11 and Zerek Harjo with nine. Tallying eight points each were Daveon Mays, Brady Overstreet and Kenny Hatcher. Parker Williams, Lugo and Harjo had one 3-point field goal apiece.

Tecumseh will play at McLoud Tuesday night.