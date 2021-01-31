Class 6A No. 3 Del City too much for 5A No. 4 Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DEL CITY – The athleticism of the Class 6A third-ranked Del City Eagles was too much for the 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves Friday night at John Smith Fieldhouse.

Keyonder Young, a 6-foot, 8-inch senior, poured in 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting as Del City drilled Shawnee, 79-56. Though a big man, Young showed range by draining four 3-point shots in the process while going 3 of 3 from the foul line.

Guard Sherrod Davis added 14 points as he was 7 of 12 from the field for the Eagles, who improved to 13-4 on the season.

Ten players got into the scoring column for Del City as the Wolves had trouble getting into a good offensive flow of their own the entire night.

“They are a tough and well-coached team. They do everything right. They're a great team,” said Shawnee assistant coach Hutch Peterson, who was in charge of the team Friday night due to absence of head coach Paxton Kilby, due to illness. “They are really good at guarding and getting out on you with their length and size.”

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-2 first-quarter advantage and led 16-8 at the end of the end of the period. Del City then went on to outscore the Wolves 19-10 in the second in establishing a 35-18 halftime cushion. The Eagles then used a 27-15 third to make it 62-33 going into the fourth.

One bright spot for Shawnee was the play of senior Karran Evans, who fired in a career-high 25 points as he connected on 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including four treys. He also had two boards and a steal. Evans has only been in the lineup for a couple of weeks after suffering an injury during the football season and being sidelined since.

“I loved to see it. It's nice to see him have a breakout game. I'm excited to see what he does next,” Peterson said.

Tanner Morris added nine points, including one 3-pointer, for the Wolves. Jaylon Orange followed with seven points and Isaiah Willis ended up with six. Joe Maytubby was the team's top rebounder with seven to go with his two points.

Del City owned a 37-25 rebounding advantage.

Down by 12 in the second quarter, it appeared that Shawnee was going to make a run when Evans drilled back-to-back treys to pull the Wolves within 24-18 with 4:29 left before the break.

However, the Eagles went on to close the half with an 11-0 run, including a 3-pointer and dunk by Young, two baskets by Davis and a Terry McMorris score which ultimately led to the 17-point halftime lead.

Shawnee was unable to get closer in the second half as Del City gradually pulled away more. The Eagles' largest advantage was at 66-36 with 6:39 remaining in the contest.

The Wolves, 11-5, are scheduled to play at Noble Friday and at home with Harrah on Saturday.