Former Shawnee star Fields scores career-high 23 points for Cowgirls

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Former Shawnee High School basketball standout Lauren Fields fired in a career-high 23 points Saturday to lead the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to a 75-51 thumping of the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Conference women's basketball play on Saturday.

Fields scored 19 of those points in the second half.

She was 7 of 15 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line. She also grabbed six rebounds, recorded one assist and had a steal.