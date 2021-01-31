Late 16-1 run lifts Lady Wolves over Del City

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DEL CITY – A massive 16-1 run by Shawnee to end the game enabled the Lady Wolves to register a 49-35 victory over the Del City Lady Eagles Friday night at John Smith Fieldhouse.

Shawnee trailed 34-33 with 5:11 to go when the Lady Wolves scored 16 straight points with Tristyn Napier and Kailey Henry inflicting the offensive damage.

Napier tossed in a game-high 16 points and drained back-to-back 3-point jumpers to ignite that late-game charge. Napier was also a perfect 4 of 4 from the line down the stretch and was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe for the game. She also collected five rebounds and a steal.

Henry was a menace in the scoring and rebounding department for Shawnee as she posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She was 7 of 13 from the field and racked up 10 rebounds and a steal.

The Lady Wolves, 7-8 on the season, thoroughly dominated the boards at 48-20 as Amaya Martinez led the way with 13 to go with four points, one steal and a blocked shot. Shawnee ended up with 19 offensive rebounds on the night as Martinez had eight and Henry had six. Henry twice score off put-backs.

Joining Napier and Henry in double-digit scoring was Aubrie Megehee with 14 as 10 of those came after halftime. Megehee also totaled eight boards and blocked two shots on the night.

Only four Lady Wolves got into the scoring column.

Though she didn't get on the scoring list, Tatum Sparks recorded a pair of steals. Anneca Anderson also contributed five rebounds off the bench.

Shawnee led 10-6 after one quarter and 19-15 at halftime, but twice saw Del City take leads in the third quarter, the latter of which was 30-29 entering the fourth.

But the fourth quarter belonged to Henry, Napier and company.

After five missed free throws (three by the Lady Wolves and two from the Lady Eagles), Shawnee got on the board in the fourth on consecutive baskets from Henry. She scored off an Anderson assist and then scored off a put-back to make it 33-30.

Del City then gained a one-point edge (34-33) after back-to-back scores each by Jaylnn McCalister (off a steal) and Summer Pogue. As it turned out Pogue's basket was the final field goal of the game for the Lady Eagles.

Napier splashed in two long-range bombs from the right wing, the latter of which came with 3:31 remaining to make it 39-34. Henry then game through with a bucket and then added another score less than a minute later off an inbound feed from Sparks to hike the Shawnee advantage to 43-34 with 2:27 to go.

Though the Lady Wolves came up empty on two straight free throws, Napier nailed the next four to push the Shawnee cushion to 47-34 with 1:01 left. Then the Lady Wolves' final points of the game again came from Henry with 32 seconds remaining.

Del City broke a near five-minute scoreless drought by getting 1 of 2 free shots from Ashiri Sykes with 20 seconds to go.

McCalister was the Lady Eagles' top scorer with 14. Ebony Crutchfield followed with eight.

Shawnee, which has struggled from the foul line throughout the season, did manage to knock down 12 of 19 for a respectable 63.2%.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be Friday at Noble. They will then host Harrah on Saturday, Feb. 6.