Shawnee crowns four individual champions, take team title at Chickasha

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHICKASHA – The Shawnee Wolves crowned four individual champions and five others also finished in the top five as they claimed the team championship Saturday at the two-day Chickasha High School Classic.

Angelo Reyes (108 pounds), Jordan Lomeli (147), Austin Long (172) and Kyle Helie (197) each claimed titles. Cade Chamblin (162) and Samuel Anderson (184) each placed second while Spencer Rochelle (154) was third, Logan Cash (222) finished fourth and Christien Taylor (122) ended up fifth.

Shawnee posted a team score of 207.5 while Heritage Hall was second with a 199.5. There were 18 schools represented in the event.

At 108, Reyes went 3-0 with two straight falls and a major decision. Reyes pinned Lawton MacArthur's Caden Houser in 1:34. He then made quick work of Norman's James Allstatt with a fall in just 48 seconds. In the finals, Reyes earned an 8-0 major decision over Heritage Hall's Gunner McCracken.

Lomeli also won all three of his matches, two by fall at 147. He opened the tournament with a late pin of El Reno's Daegen Griffin in 5:48. Lomeli then won by a fall over Putnam City's Trequan Buttram in 2:51. He followed that up with an 11-4 decision over Heritage Hall's Michael McCracken in the championship match.

At 172, Long rolled to four straight victories, three by fall. He pinned Carl Albert's Isiah Matanone in 1:57 to open the event. He then won by a fall over Norman's Lance Eubanks in 1:31. In the semifinals, Long earned a 17-6 major decision over Midwest City's Jamie Watts and then pinned Heritage Hall's Gannon Allen in the championship in 5:00.

Kyle Helie topped the field at 184 pounds. He opened with a technical fall over Norman's Aydin Spencer in 4:33 (19-4 score). In the semifinals, Helie picked up a 9-1 major decision over Lawton MacArthur's Samuel Sanders. Helie then won by a disqualification over El Reno's Michael Devereaux in the title match.

Chamblin settled for runner-up at 162 pounds. He pinned Midwest City's Darian Dennis in his opening match in 3:43. Then in the semifinals, Chamblin won by a fall over Putnam City's Nick Collier in 1:45. Heritage Hall's E.J. Beloncik then won by a technical fall over Chamblin in 4:00 (18-2 score) in the championship match.

At 184, Anderson went 3-1 in his weight class. Anderson pinned Santa Fe South's Alfredo Zapata in 1:47 of his opening match. He then claimed a 9-1 major decision over Piedmont's Brogan Hardy. In the semifinals, Anderson got another major decision, this time over Lawton MacArthur's Parker Henry, 11-3. Oklahoma Christian's Johnathon Roberts earned a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Anderson in the finals.

Rochelle, the busiest SHS wrestler, had a 4-1 record in the event at 154. He opened with a fall over Putnam City's Marcus Morton in just 35 seconds. Rochelle then pinned Putnam City North's Anthony Neufer in :46. However in the semifinals, Rochelle dropped a 12-6 decision to Southmoore's Jake Wright. Rochelle then bounced back to pin Norman's Andre McCoy in 4:24. Then in the third-place match, Rochelle claimed a 7-5 decision over Lawton MacArthur's Braden Brown.

Cash was 2-2 at 222 pounds for fourth place and Taylor was 2-2 at 122 pounds or fifth. Alex Ramos was also 2-2 at 108, but did not place. Jason Witherspoon competed at heavyweight for the Wolves.