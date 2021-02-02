Area football players named to All-State Teams

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its 2020 All-State Football Teams and four area schools, with eight individuals, were well represented.

Bethel wide receiver Drae Wood, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pounder, and Tecumseh offensive lineman Ethan Rickey, at 6-4, 305, were named to the All-State East Offense.

Six other area players were selected as East All-Staters by Class.

In Class 5A, Shawnee was represented by Joe Maytubby (6-5, 253) on the defensive line and Karran Evans (6-3, 186) at wide receiver.

In Class 4A, three Tecumseh players were picked. Joining Rickey on offense was running back Kane Ainesworth (6-1, 210). On defense, the Savages' Anthony O'Guinn (5-11, 175) was selected as a defensive back.

In Class 3A, Seminole defensive linemen Tristin Evans (6-0, 210) and Grant Hause (6-2, 220) were named to the 3A East All-State squad.

Wood was the lone area representative in Class 2A.