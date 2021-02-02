Former Shawnee standout selected as GAC Co-Player of the Week

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEATHERFORD – Former Shawnee High School star Makyra Tramble, now playing at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, was named Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Tramble averaged 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.7 assists as the Bulldogs rolled to a three-game sweep last week.

She scored 14 points, collected nine rebounds, recorded four steals and had two assists in SWOSU's 87-77 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Jan. 25.

Tramble followed that up with a 23-point effort in an 88-64 victory over Oklahoma Baptist last Thursday in which she also pulled down nine rebounds, registered nine steals, dished out six assists and had a blocked shot.

She then totaled 18 points, eight boards, four steals, three assists and three blocks in a 91-76 triumph over Southern Nazarene on Saturday.