OBU's Brantly Thompson named Co-GAC Player of the Week

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma Baptist University guard Brantly Thompson was selected as Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Thompson, a 6-foot, 4-inch senior from Tuttle, averaged 19.7 points and shot 56% from 3-point range during a three-game stretch as the Bison beat Southern Nazarene, 73-58; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 90-80 and East Central, 63-58.

He knocked down 14 of 25 long-range shots and was 22 of 45 from the floor overall. Thompson also finished with 11 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals and three blocks for the combined three games.

Against SNU, Thompson poured in 20 points while going 6 of 11 from 3-point land. He followed that up with a 25-point performance against SWOSU in which he drained 5 of 9 shots from outside the arc. He then tallied 14 points and was 3 of 5 from 3-point territory in the win at ECU.

The Bison, winners of five straight, are 6-3 on the season and 6-2 in the GAC and are currently in first place in the league's Western Division.

OBU plays at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday and is at home with Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday.