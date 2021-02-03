Bethel boys bounced by Jones, 68-53

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats had no answer for 6-foot, 5-inch post Carson May Tuesday night.

May poured in 22 points on a near-perfect 11 of 12 shooting from the floor as the Jones Longhorns upended Bethel 68-53 at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

May connected on his first five shots of the game, and after missing on his only try before halftime, was 6 of 6 in the second half.

Landon Loud added 13 points for Jones and Tye Tucker contributed 10. Tucker also ended up with a double-double as he pulled down 12 rebounds.

Three scored in double figures for the Wildcats as Bray Bussell led the way with 18, including four 3-point baskets. He scored 13 points in the second half as three of his treys came after intermission.

Joining Bussell in double digits were Drae Wood with 16 and John Gordon with 15. Wood drained two 3-pointers and Gordon had one.

However, only a bucket by Jace Stewart led to the rest of the Bethel scoring.

Bussell's first trey of the night, with 1:27 to go before halftime, tied the game at 22.

But a dunk and an inside bucket from May – both inside the final 52 seconds - led to a 26-22 halftime advantage for the Longhorns, who never relinquished the lead again.

Bethel held a 12-4 cushion after one quarter, but Jones knocked down 10 of 13 field-goal attempts in the second quarter in taking that four-point halftime advantage.

A drive to the hoop and score by Wood to start the third quarter, pulled the Wildcats within 26-24. But the Longhorns retaliated with eight straight points with Tucker and May getting two baskets apiece to make it 34-24.

The closest Bethel got the rest of the way was six after two Gordon free shots with 19 seconds left in the third.

Jones then seized the Wildcat momentum with two Loud free shots and a Luke Huckaby drive and score at the buzzer to make it 45-35 heading into the fourth. May then scored off an alley-oop dunk via Elisha Reed lob and Huckaby scored off an inbound feed from Reed to push the Longhorn lead to 14 (49-35) with 6:57 remaining in the game.

Bethel, 11-7 on the season, plays at Tecumseh Friday.