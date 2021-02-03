Butler 3-point shot upends Wellston

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WELLSTON — Brady Butler, off an assist pass from fellow sophomore Bradley Beloncik, drilled a 3-point field goal from the wing with 0.9 seconds remaining to hand Chandler a 52-49 victory over Wellston Tuesday night.

Wellston hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to tie the game at 49.

After Butler’s game-winner, Chandler’s Dalton Alsip intercepted a desperation Wellston pass toward mid-court.

Butler led Chandler’s scoring with 18. Senior Chase Campbell collected 13 points, Kaden Jones had eight points and Beloncik finished with seven.

Butler knocked down four 3-point field goals, three of which came in the fourth quarter. Beloncik also had a 3-pointer.

Chandler held a 26-20 halftime advantage and led 37-32 after three quarters.

The Lions improved to 4-8. Wellston is 10-8.

Chandler 40, Wellston 31 (Girls)

With her squad clinging to a three-point lead in the final quarter, Chandler junior Jaelynn Robertson used defense and offense to seal the victory.

Robertson made back-to-back steals and layups as the Lady Lions ran their record 9-6.

“Jaelynn just kind of took over in the fourth quarter,” said Chandler coach Rodney Treat. “We played pretty good defense but we didn’t shoot very well.

“Our free-throw shooting has been up and down.”

After hitting 11 of 12 free throws in their last game, Chandler was just 11 of 21 for 52.3% against Wellston.

Robertson headed Chandler’s scoring with 12 points, followed by Presley Martzall and Hannah Vandenbrand with 10 each. Martzall a junior, claimed three 3-point field goals — one in each of the first three quarters.

Annie Brannon and Robertson had one trey each.

Chandler led 15-9 at the half and 28-20 heading into the final eight minutes.

Both Chandler squads will play host to Seminole Thursday and Stroud Friday.