Comeback not enough to lift Bethel over No. 2 Jones

BETHEL ACRES – A nifty fourth-quarter comeback wasn't enough for the Bethel Lady Wildcats Tuesday night as they dropped a pulsating 56-52 decision to Class 3A second-ranked Jones at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Bethel, 6-8 on the season, trailed 30-17 at halftime and 39-29 through three quarters, before rising to the occasion in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Wildcats opened the final period with an 8-0 run to get within 39-37 and even took a 44-40 lead with 4:11 to go. Bethel even hiked its small advantage to 47-42 after a Hannah Davidson 3-pointer, but the Lady Wildcats managed just one field goal the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the 10-1 Lady Longhorns outscored Bethel 14-5 in the final 2:55.

“I'm extremely proud of my kids for fighting like they did. We did a good job of cutting it to 10 (entering the fourth quarter) and did a great job keeping them off the boards,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield. “We executed and showed we have done a lot of growing. I'm super proud of them in playing one of the best games of the season.”

A little halftime talk from Satterfield perhaps changed the complexion of the game in the second half.

The Lady Wildcats had a grand total of just seven rebounds through the first two quarters, but hit the boards hard for 24 in the second half.

“We kept them off the glass after challenging them at halftime,” Satterfield said. “I'm proud of our effort in that area.”

Boston Perry poured in a game-high 26 points to spark Jones while Trinity Moore finished with 14. Tirzah Moore and Audrey Bain followed with seven apiece.

The Moore sisters, a solid inside presence on the block for the Lady Longhorns, have committed to NCAA Division I Oral Roberts University.

Parker Stevenson paced Bethel with 20 points while sinking four treys and knocking down 6 of 8 free shots. Hannah Davidson, after going scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points and was 5 of 7 from the field in the second half. She connected on all five of her final shot attempts. Davidson drained three treys in the process.

Brooklyn Duff, off the bench, chipped in six points and grabbed five rebounds. Despite, being one of the smaller players on the floor, she held her own inside and helped keep the Moore sisters from dominating on the glass.

“She did a great job and held her own,” said Satterfield. “She did a great job of blocking out.”

Trailing 37-22 with three minutes to go in the third, the Lady Wildcats showed some life in slicing to deficit to 10 by the end of the period, thanks to a 7-2 run.

Davidson drilled a trey, Adyson Adamek scored off a Stevenson assist and Stevenson knocked down two free shots to make it a 10-point game.

Then came the 8-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter. Davison scored a bucket, Duff nailed a free throw, Davidson hit a shot from outside the arc and Bella Thomas converted a trey of her own as Bethel pulled within 39-37 with 5:43 remaining.

Davidson ultimately tied it up at 40 off a 3-point connection. Davidson later drove to the hoop for a score and Stevenson sank two free shots to make it 44-40 in favor of the Lady Wildcats. After a Trinity Moore basket cut it to 44-42 for Jones, Davidson hit another 3-point bomb to give Bethel its largest advantage of the game at five.

But six straight points placed the Lady Longhorns back on top at 48-47. It was a nip-and-tuck battle the rest of the way.

The Lady Wildcats were clinging to a 50-48 edge with 1:09 to go, but Jones closed the game with an 8-2 run. Perry's old-fashioned 3-point play put the Lady Longhorns on top 52-50. After Stevenson drove to the hoop for two points to tie it at 52 with 50 seconds to go, Bethel came up empty the rest of the way.

Perry drove for another score with 29 seconds remaining and sealed it with two converted free shots with four seconds left.

Adamek led the Lady Wildcats on the boards with nine as Bethel ended up holding a 31-28 edge in that category by game's end.

One of the Lady Wildcats' biggest downfalls of the night was connecting on only 11 of 26 free throws. Jones wasn't much better at 11 of 23.

Bethel's next action is Friday for a short trip to Tecumseh.