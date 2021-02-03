Lady Pirates bombard Christian Heritage

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DEL CITY — Dale girls’ coach Eric Smith received scoring from 12 players Tuesday night in a 66-31 rout of Christian Heritage.

Dale, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, went to 15-3 on the campaign.

Danyn Lang highlighted Dale’s offense with team-high efforts in points (17) and 3-point field goals (3). Lang netted 14 points in the opening half, then drilled a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Anna Hester added eight points, six of which came in the second half. Brooklyn Rutland and Miya Miller posted six points each while Faith Wright and Karsen Griggs concluded with five points each.

Makenzie Gill, Wright and Griggs had a 3-pointer.

Dale hit 4 of 4 free throws. Christian Heritage was 2 of 5 as its record fell to 8-9.

Grace LittleJim and Hannah Carpenter shared Christian Heritage scoring honors with nine.

Dale was up 33-17 at the half.

Christian Heritage 68, Dale 62 (Boys)

Up 52-45 entering the fourth quarter, Dale was outscored 23-10 down the stretch.

Dale, ranked No 1 in 2A, is 15-3. Christian Heritage, ranked fifth in 3A, is 15-4.

Carter Crowe of Dale assembled 23 points, including a 12-point, two-trey performance in the first half. Crowe finished with three treys.

Palmer Jones, who also had three 3-pointers for Dale, finished with 16 points, 12 of which came in the opening half.

Dale also got 10 points from Dayton Forsythe and six points from Deken Jones. Connor Kuykendall had a 3-pointer.

Dale will be home Friday against Newcastle.