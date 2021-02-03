Okemah girls down Meeker, 49-22

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKEMAH — Juniors Abby Harelson and Taylor Haberman combined for 31 points Tuesday night as Okemah’s girls defeated Meeker 49-22.

Harelson tallied 16 points and Haberman finished with 15.

Meeker, 1-17, received eight points from Callie Sellers and six points from Kaycee Babek. Sellers and Babek both posted six points apiece in the opening half.

Okemah, 3-8, led 32-12 at the intermission.

Meeker hit 4 of 6 free throws while Okemah was 6 of 10.

Meeker’s next action will be Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Seminole. Meeker will then entertain Prague on Friday, Feb. 12 and Morris on Saturday, Feb. 13 to end the regular season.