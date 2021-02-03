Tecumseh girls dominate McLoud, 59-27

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD - The McLoud Lady Redskins played host to Tecumseh Tuesday night and the Lady Savages came away with a convincing 59-27 win.

The boys’ game was cancelled due to McLoud’s boys under COVID-19 quarantine.

For a quarter, the McLoud tandem of Cheyanne Banks and Lexi Boyer kept the Lady Redskins in the game as they trailed just 15-11 after eight minutes of play. Banks scored five and Boyer the other six for the Lady Redskins.

Katelyn LaFrance led Tecumseh with five first-quarter points including a buzzer-beating deuce, giving Tecumseh the four-point advantage.

Tecumseh’s defense tightened the grip on McLoud in the second quarter, holding the Lady Redskins to five points and shutting out Banks and Boyer in the frame. Tawny Billy scored five second-quarter points for Tecumseh including a trey with 1:49 left in the half.

The Lady Savages ended things in the third, not allowing a point until Banks hit a short jumper and was fouled with 0:02 left. She hit the free-throw giving McLoud its’ only three points of the quarter.

The Lady Savages heated up on offense, hitting three bombs in the process. Billy hit two of them and Kenzli Warden added the third. Tecumseh outscored McLoud 15-3 to take a 44-19 lead into the fourth.

Tecumseh added three more treys in the final quarter to earn the lopsided win.

Billy led all scorers for Tecumseh with 15 points. Warden added 11 and LaFrance finished with nine. Taylor Mansell netted eight for Tecumseh.

Banks led McLoud with 11 points and Boyer finished with nine.

Tecumseh improved to 15-4 on the season.