Shawnee's Maytubby, Meeker's Wolford sign with UCO

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee High School senior defensive end Joe Maytubby and Meeker High School senior linebacker Caden Wolford signed to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Maytubby, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 253-pounder, was menacing to opponents as a defensive end during the 2020 season. He compiled 124 tackles and 16 quarterback sacks on the season for head coach Jason Sexton.

One of his biggest plays of the season was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against Coweta. He also caught a 22-yard TD pass to help the Wolves lock up a playoff spot in a 35-7 win over Tulsa East Central.

Maytubby was named District 5A-3 Defensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts in 2020.

The UCO coaching staff described Maytubby “as a natural athlete. He will start on the defensive side of the ball where his flexibility will allow him to pressure the QB.”

Wolford, at 6-2, 215, wore many hats on the field for the Bulldogs, but is expected to play linebacker for the Bronchos.

He totaled 64 tackles (55 solo) with eight quarterback sacks and six more tackles for loss for head coach DJ Howell. Offensively, while playing both running back and quarterback, he ran for 1,495 yards on 210 carries for a 7.1 yards-per-carry average and scored 20 touchdowns. He ran for 100-plus yards seven times in 10 games.

The UCO coaching staff described Wolford as “an athletic defender who played all over the field at Meeker. He has natural pass rush ability and the ability to drop in coverage.”