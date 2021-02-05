Bison women earn second straight victory

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

ALVA - It's almost like the pressure was completely off.

After snapping a 19-game losing streak on Monday night against Oklahoma Christian, the Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball team started a new streak on Thursday evening.

This time it's a winning streak.

The Bison outscored the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers 22-13 in the final period to pull away and take home a 66-56 win inside Percefull Fieldhouse.

Jaylin Stapleton was outstanding, scoring a career-high 20 points to go with six boards, five assists and four steals while Andreja Peciuraite scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds. Kalifa Ford scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds of her own and two steals while Kaylee Hurst scored eight points to go with three steals.

OBU shot 22 of 57 (39%) from the field and 8 of 21 (38%) from deep while going a perfect 14 of 14 at the free-throw line. OBU also limited their turnovers to 10 on the night and got a plethora of scoring from many different outlets.

On the other end, Northwestern 20 of 60 (33%) from the field and 6 of 21 (29%) from behind the arc while also going perfect from the free-throw line at 10 of 10. The Bison won the turnover battle, forcing 18 on the night.

The Bison came out red hot in the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from Charissa Price and Malou Savanna, followed by a layin from Peciuraite for a quick 8-0 lead. Northwestern got on the board but lay-ins from Stapleton and Peciuraite pushed the lead out to 12-4.

OBU extended the lead to 16-6 on points from Stapleton and led 16-10 at the end of the first. Northwestern closed the quarter with four points and turned it into an 11-0 run in the second quarter as they took a 17-16 lead before a lay-in from Stapleton put OBU back ahead.

After trading buckets, a 6-0 run thanks to points from Peciuraite and Ford pushed the lead back to five. A Stapleton 3-pointer and a jumper from Ford got the lead to 29-23, but a 3-pointer before the buzzer made it a three-point Bison advantage at the break.

After a Rangers lay-in, Savanna got a lay-in and Stapleton drained another 3-pointer to push the lead to six at 34-28.

A Savanna 3-pointer kept the lead at six, but Northwestern responded with a 10-0 run to move ahead by four, their largest lead of the game.

OBU closed the quarter scoring seven of the next nine points to take a 44-43 lead going into the fourth, thanks in part to a huge 3-pointer from Hurst to stop the run.

Northwestern scored the first five points to take a 48-44 lead, but OBU responded with a huge 11-0 run, thanks to paint dominance from Peciuraite and Ford while Price buried a 3-pointer.

The Rangers chipped it back down to five late in the fourth, but Hurst responded again with another huge shot from behind the arc to make it an eight-point game. OBU got it done from the free throw line and left Alva with the 10-point win. Savanna added eight points on two 3-pointers while Price had six.

Bailey Brown led Northwestern with a double-double, scoring 16 points to go with 12 rebounds while Scout Frame scored 12 to go with four steals.

The Bison are set to host Southeastern Oklahoma State, looking to extend their winning streak to three. Tip-off from the Noble Complex is set for 2 p.m.