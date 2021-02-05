OBU men roll to road win over NWOSU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

ALVA - The Oklahoma Baptist University men's basketball team made it six straight wins on Thursday evening as the Bison used a huge second half to break a first half deadlock and defeat Northwestern Oklahoma State 69-59 inside Percefull Fieldhouse.

The Bison shot 25 of 59 (42%) including 8 of 24 (33%) from deep. OBU really turned it on in the second half from the field, going 13 of 26 (50%) at the free-throw line. OBU turned it over a season-low nine times and held a 40-34 advantage in rebounds.

Northwestern shot 21 of 54 (39%) including 8 of 27 (30%) from deep. The Rangers shot 50 percent in the first half, but were held to 9 of 28 (32%) from the field in the second half. OBU forced Northwestern into 14 turnovers and held a 19-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

OBU's Harrison Stoddart put together a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Jordan Thompson scored 15 off the bench to go with two steals. Brantly Thompson scored 14 while Nigel Wilcox added nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Trey Green added eight points and two steals. Jaquan Simms scored six points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

The Bison got off to a quick start as Brantly Thompson scored five in the first three minutes for a 7-2 lead. Northwestern rattled off seven straight to take a 9-8 lead before the two teams began to exchange the lead throughout the next five minutes.

Jordan Thompson and Green knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Stoddary and Brantly Thompson added lay-ins to even the game at 22 apiece. A steal and lay-in by Green and a bucket in the paint from Wilcox pushed the lead to 26-22. Green followed with another 3-pointer to push the lead to five at 29-24.

The Rangers went on an 8-0 run to take a 32-29 lead and looked to take the lead into the break, but a huge 3-pointer from the freshman Jordan Thompson evened the game at 32 going into the break.

The two teams were even in the first minutes of the second half, making it a 36-all game before an 8-0 spurt by OBU made it a 44-36 game. Simms got on the board to spark the team while Justin Tene, Jordan Thompson and Wilcox all got lay-ins in the paint to take control of the game.

Northwestern pushed it down to two points at the under 12-minute mark, but OBU responded with a massive 15-3 run including a massive alley-oop dunk from Wilcox and points from Simms and Stoddart.

Stoddart took over the game to get the lead out to as many as 16 points at 64-48. The Rangers tried to mount some sort of comeback, but OBU closed the game out to take a 69-59 victory.

Jack Peck led Northwestern with 30 points, seven rebounds, and two steals while Parrish Hewitt scores 14 to go with eight boards and two steals.

The Bison moved to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the GAC and will return to action on Saturday as they welcome in Southeastern Oklahoma State. Tip-off from the Noble Complex is set for 4 p.m.