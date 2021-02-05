Seminole sweeps host Chandler

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Bryce Marshall poured in 17 points while draining two 3-point baskets Thursday night as the Seminole Chieftains rolled to a 57-32 triumph over the host Chandler Lions.

Marshall scored 11 of his points in the second half, eight of which came in the third quarter.

Easton Wurtz nailed one trey and totaled nine points for Seminole. Three other Chieftains – Seth Moppin, Adam O'Daniel and Benny Cochren – each contributed six points.

Chase Campbell paced Chandler (4-9) with a game-high 18 points and Brady Butler followed with seven, including his team's only trey.

Seminole (9-7) jumped out to a 12-4 lead through one quarter and held a 22-12 halftime advantage. The Chieftains led 35-20 through three periods.

Seminole 65, Chandler 35 (Girls)

Holli Ladd tossed in 15 points as the Lady Chieftains got off to a 21-5 start through one quarter and rolled to the win.

Katyana Andrews and Kennedy Coker added 12 and 11 points respectively and Reese Street chipped in eight.

Hannah Vandenbrand had 16 points to lead Chandler. Jaelynn Robertson was next with five.

Seminole led 31-20 at halftime and doubled up the Lady Lions in the third, 18-9, to take a 49-29 cushion into the fourth.

Seminole hosted McLoud Friday and is scheduled to be at home with Meeker on Tuesday. Chandler hosted Stroud Friday and is scheduled to entertain Prague on Tuesday.