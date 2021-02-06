Bethel boys, Tecumseh girls victorious

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - The Tecumseh hoop squads hosted rival Bethel for a Friday night doubleheader and the two games ended in a split.

The Lady Savages poured it on the Lady Wildcats 63-34 before the Wildcats earned a hard-fought 56-51 over the Savages.

In the nightcap, the Bethel Wildcats had the game on cruise control for the first 10 ½ minutes of the contest, building a 25-10 lead with 5:23 left in the second quarter.

That’s when everything changed.

Tecumseh’s defense went into attack mode that spurred a 15-0 run to end the first half with the score knotted at 25-25. Bethel led after the first quarter 19-8 before bulking up the lead to 15 points in the next two minutes of the second quarter.

The Savages’ full-court pressure baited Bethel into several turnovers and contested shots which turned into easy buckets for the home squad. Tecumseh’s Jake Trice parlayed the effort into six points of the run. Jose Lugo added four more points off of the Savages' bench.

Bethel’s John Gordon and Xavier Meier led the Wildcats with six first-half points apiece.

Trice opened up the second half with another bucket, giving Tecumseh its first lead of the ballgame with 7:53 left in the third. That capped the Savage unanswered run at 17 points.

The two teams traded punches throughout the remainder of the third quarter, sharing the lead three times and exchanging the lead four times. The game was tied 41-41 after the third quarter, setting up a heated fourth and final quarter.

In the final period, the two battled to three ties, but Bethel never relinquished the lead when Drae Wood scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter for the Wildcats. The last tie of the game came at the 5:09 mark when Lugo hit a layup to tie it at 47-47.

Bethel’s Jace Stewart answered with a floater at the 4:34 mark and the Wildcats never looked back, securing the tough road win. Bethel’s offense executed well down the stretch to keep Tecumseh just out of reach for the comeback win.

Xavier Meier came off of the bench to lead Bethel with 14 points. Gordon finished with 12 points and Stewart added 11 points for the 12-7 Wildcats. Bethel is ranked 17 in Class 3A.

Lugo led Tecumseh with 15 points and Daveon Mays netted 14 points. Tecumseh fell to 6-11 on the season.

Tecumseh 63, Bethel 34 (girls)

The girls’ game was close for a quarter, before the Lady Savages took control of the game in the second and did so with a spark by Sami Schweighardt coming off of the bench. Tecumseh led 13-7 after the first quarter.

Schweighardt hit two treys in the second quarter to help open things up for Tecumseh. The Lady Savages outscored Bethel 17-10 in the second quarter to take a 30-17 lead into intermission.

Tecumseh’s Kenzli Warden led all scorers at the half with 10 points. Robin Billy scored nine, as did Bethel’s Parker Stevenson.

The game continued to get away from the short-handed Lady Wildcats in the second half. Bethel had two starters out due to injury and COVID-19 protocols. Tecumseh built the lead to 43-25 after three quarters then poured it on in the fourth.

The Lady Savages hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter, with only one coming from a starter, when Warden hit one with 6:22 left in the game. Schweighardt hit two more treys in the fourth, giving her four for the game as she finished with 12 points.

Tecumseh’s Warden led all scorers with 17 points. Billy finished with 11 and Serenity Jacoway collected 10 more off of the bench. The Lady Savages improve to 16-4 on the season.

Bethel was led in scoring by Annie Compton’s 13-point effort. Stevenson finished with 12 points for the 6-8 Lady Wildcats.