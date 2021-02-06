Chandler boys repel late Stroud charge

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER— Chandler’s Lions staved off a late Stroud rally to record a 61-50 triumph Friday night.

Chandler, which led 47-36 after three quarters, saw its advantage trimmed to 49-48 with two minutes remaining but closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Brady Butler had two field goals, including one of his three treys, in the closing run.

Dalton Alsip headed Chandler’s scoring with 15, followed by Butler with 13 and Kaden Jones with 12.

Alsip was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Markus Minshall, a Chandler junior, canned two shots from 3-point range.

Chandler (5-9) hit 18 of 24 free throws for 75%. Bradley Beloncik drained 5 of 6 free throws.

The Lions led 32-23 at halftime.

Stroud 50, Chandler 42 (Girls)

Stroud scored the final eight points of the game.

With the score tied at 42 and just over a minute left, Stroud got a steal, a 3-point play (FG and FT) and five free throws to move its record to 14-4.

Chandler (9-8) led 34-33 after three quarters.

Hannah Vandenbrand, Presley Martzall and Tatum German shared scoring honors for Chandler with 13. Martzall had Chandler’s only two 3-point field goals.

Freshman Mia Callegan, making her first Chandler start, scored three points.

Kileigh Mixon was Stroud’s leading scorer with 19. Jadyn Young, who posted 14 points, knocked down three 3-point field goals. Skyla Baker had nine points, including a trey.

Both squads struggled at the charity stripe with Stroud going 14 of 35 and Chandler 8 of 19.

Chandler will entertain Prague Tuesday night.